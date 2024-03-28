Youth shot dead by drug addict friend

ISLAMABAD - A youth was gunned down by his drug addict in the federal capital for stopping him of addiction of precarious Ice (Crystal Meth). According to details, the incident took place in Sector G-9/2 of Is­lamabad where Ahsanullah wanted to get rid his close friend Jawad of Ice drug. When the Jawad came to known that his friend want­ed to treat her against drug addiction and had consult­ed an institution treatment drug addicts, he shot dead Ahsanullah and fled the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after register­ing a case into the incident started an investigation.