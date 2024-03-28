Youth shot dead by drug addict friend

ISLAMABAD - A youth was gunned down by his drug addict in the federal capital for stopping him of addiction of precarious Ice (Crystal Meth). According to details, the incident took place in Sector G-9/2 of Islamabad where Ahsanullah wanted to get rid his close friend Jawad of Ice drug. When the Jawad came to known that his friend wanted to treat her against drug addiction and had consulted an institution treatment drug addicts, he shot dead Ahsanullah and fled the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.