Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Zara Noor, Asad Siddiqui announce birth of first baby

Zara Noor, Asad Siddiqui announce birth of first baby
Agencies
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

KARACHI  -  Pakistani actors Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui have welcomed their first baby, Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui into the world, the couple an­nounced on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Zara shared the news with her fans with an animated card. “Alhamdulillah, we announce ourselves as Amma and Abba to the most beautiful baby girl in the world, Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui, while we are busy going gaga over her.” The same was shared by asad on his account, as the couple asked for prayers from fans and followers. Pakistani drama and film actor Zara Noor Abbas had broke the news of her pregnancy to her fans last year in Novem­ber, a year after bat­tling with depression. The Parey Hut Love actor captioned the picture as “Round 2 - Inshallah,” fol­lowed by three emojis depicting an evil eye, a baby, and a family of three. The couple tied the knot with actor Zara in 2017, and it was both the people’s second marriage.

PPP finalises candidates for Senate polls in KP

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024