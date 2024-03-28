Zara Noor, Asad Siddiqui announce birth of first baby

KARACHI - Pakistani actors Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui have welcomed their first baby, Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui into the world, the couple an­nounced on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Zara shared the news with her fans with an animated card. “Alhamdulillah, we announce ourselves as Amma and Abba to the most beautiful baby girl in the world, Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui, while we are busy going gaga over her.” The same was shared by asad on his account, as the couple asked for prayers from fans and followers. Pakistani drama and film actor Zara Noor Abbas had broke the news of her pregnancy to her fans last year in Novem­ber, a year after bat­tling with depression. The Parey Hut Love actor captioned the picture as “Round 2 - Inshallah,” fol­lowed by three emojis depicting an evil eye, a baby, and a family of three. The couple tied the knot with actor Zara in 2017, and it was both the people’s second marriage.