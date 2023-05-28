1st Int’l Conference on ICM being held in Islamabad from tomorrow

The First International Conference on Islamic Capital Market is being held in Islamabad from Monday.

This Conference will help Pakistan in implementing the Federal Shariat Court's judgement to make our financial system Riba free.

Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Akif Saeed called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Sunday and discussed the arrangements of the conference.

He also informed the Finance Minister that the delegations have already arrived to participate in the conference.

Besides, matters related to the State Owned Enterprises were also discussed in the meeting.