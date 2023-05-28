Sunday, May 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

1st Int’l Conference on ICM being held in Islamabad from tomorrow

1st Int’l Conference on ICM being held in Islamabad from tomorrow
Web Desk
5:52 PM | May 28, 2023
National

The First International Conference on Islamic Capital Market is being held in Islamabad from Monday.

This Conference will help Pakistan in implementing the Federal Shariat Court's judgement to make our financial system Riba free.

Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Akif Saeed called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Sunday and discussed the arrangements of the conference.

He also informed the Finance Minister that the delegations have already arrived to participate in the conference.

Besides, matters related to the State Owned Enterprises were also discussed in the meeting.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1685246418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023