20 suspects involved in attacks on military installations being tried under Army Act: KP minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker minister for in­formation Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Saturday said that a total of 2,788 persons involved in acts of violence, and terrorist activities had been arrested in connection with May 9 incident. Up to now, 20 persons involved in attacks on military in­stallations have been apprehended and their cas­es are being pursued in military courts, he added.

He said that among the arrested, five were ar­rested from Mardan district, two from Lower Dir district, one from Abbottabad district, and seven from Bannu district while searching is continue for the arrest of remaining five persons.

These suspects have been presented before mil­itary courts, while the remaining five suspects will also be presented soon, he said. Feroz Jamal Kaka­khel said that the entire leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has gone into hiding out of fear of arrest. Jamal said that no political party in the province will be allowed to engage in acts of terrorism, adding the caretaker provincial govern­ment will uproot terrorism in all its forms.

He further said that on May 9, evidence, includ­ing images and videos, is being used to apprehend and identify terrorists involved in attacks on gov­ernment, private, and military installations.

The process of identification is being conducted with utmost care to ensure that no innocent per­son is wrongly punished, said Kakakhel. Mean­while, those terrorists who have caused damage to government, private, and defense installations and properties will face swift and severe punish­ment without any leniency and no one will be ex­empt from this process, said the minister.