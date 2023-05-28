Sunday, May 28, 2023
364,422 kids to be vaccinated in DIK anti-polio drive

APP
May 28, 2023
DERA ISMAIL KHAN    -    An anti-polio campaign is sched­uled to commence tomorrow (May 29), targeting a total of 364,422 children below the age of five.

The Health Department has formed teams consisting of 2,599 experienced individuals to carry out the vaccination process. 

Parents have been strongly en­couraged by the Health Depart­ment to have their children vac­cinated, assuring them that the vaccine is completely safe and even sick or weak children can receive the anti-polio shots, a press release said. 

Unlike previous campaigns, this time the vaccines will be available at health units in­stead of being administered door-to-door. 

Deputy Commissioner Man­soor Arshad has appealed to parents to cooperate with the administration to ensure that all children under the age of five re­ceive the anti-polio drops. Fur­thermore, adequate security measures have been put in place to protect the anti-polio teams.

APP

