5 more JITs formed to probe arson attack and vandalism case on Jinnah House

LAHORE - The Punjab Home Department Saturday constituted five more Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) to probe arson at­tack and vandalism case onthe Jinnah House and attack on Askari toweron May 9 by PTI workers, sparked after ar­rest of former prime minister Imran Khan by the Rangers in Islamabad. According to the notification of the Punjab Home Department, 5 JITs have been formed to investigate the cases of attack and vandalism on Jinnah House Lahore. SP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi has been appointed as the convener of the JIT while 4 other police officers have been appointed as members of the JIT. As per another notification issued by the home department, the convener of the second JIT will be SSP Investigation Anush Masood,and will investigate the case registered in Gulberg. Similarly, two JITs jointly will be headed by SP Raza Tan­veer, these two JITs will investigate the cases registered in Mughalpura and Sarwar Road police stations, while the convener of the fifth JIT, SP Investigation Abdul Hanan, will probe the second case registered in Gulberg. It may be re­called here that earlier this week on Thursday the Home Department Punjab had already constituted multiple JITs to investigate the attack on Jinnah House and nine other cases registered in different police stations of the city, ac­cording to a notification.