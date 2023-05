78 ASIs promoted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Seventy-eight assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) of Police Department have been pro­moted to the next grade as sub inspectors (SIs) in Faisala­bad region. A spokesman said here on Saturday that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan issued notification for promotion of these officials.

Among them included Ha­kim Ali, Riaz Hussain, Arshad Ali, Shehzad Anwar, Ahad Ejaz, Arbab Ahmad, Aziz Ullah, Man­zar Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Jams­haid Iqbal, Imran, Abid Hus­sain, Nadeem, Safdar Ali, Shafiq, Nadeem, Mubasshar, Saeed Hus­sain, Abdul Ghaffar, Maghfoor Ahmad, Israr Hussain, Sohail Saqib, Ghulam Aftab, Mazhar Tabassum, Muazzam Iqbal, Ab­dul Jabbar, Yasir Qayyum, Nasir, Mehboob Arif, Umar, Riaz, Qa­sim Ali, Mazhar, Irfan Ahmad, Saif Ullah, Taimoor Shehzad, Shoaib Ahmad, Naeem Adil, Ali Raza, Noor Khan, Zahid Ali, etc., he added.