Sunday, May 28, 2023
82pc work on schemes completed in Faisalabad, says Commissioner

Directs departments concerned to complete all development projects within stipulated time period

Agencies
May 28, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD    -    Divisional Commissioner Mad­am Silwat Saeed said on Satur­day that 82 per cent work on public welfare schemes across the division had been completed so far. Chairing a meeting here, she reviewed development pace in the division and directed the departments concerned to com­plete all development projects within stipulated time period. She said that 646 development schemes were under execution in Faisalabad division. All those welfare schemes would be com­pleted before June 30 whose entire funds were released for their completion, she added.

25 EMPLOYEES PROMOTED

Twenty-five employees of the Municipal Corporation Faisala­bad (MCF) have been promoted in the next grades on recommen­dation of Departmental Promo­tion Committee. Addressing a letter distribution ceremony here on Saturday, Divisional Com­missioner/Administration MCF Madam Silwat Saeed said that the MCF employees were wait­ing for their promotion for the last 15 years. Now the depart­mental promotion committee recommended promotion of 25 employees in next grades includ­ing 6 employees in grade-17 as Superintendents, 14 employees in grade-16 as Head Clerks and 5 employees in grade-14 as Senior Clerks. She also distributed pro­motion letters among these em­ployees and directed them to per­form their duties honestly and dedicatedly for bringing laurel for their department by provid­ing quality service to the masses. Chief Officer MCF Muhammad Zubair Wattoo and others were also present on the occasion.

Agencies

