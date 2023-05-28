82pc work on schemes completed in Faisalabad, says Commissioner

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Mad­am Silwat Saeed said on Satur­day that 82 per cent work on public welfare schemes across the division had been completed so far. Chairing a meeting here, she reviewed development pace in the division and directed the departments concerned to com­plete all development projects within stipulated time period. She said that 646 development schemes were under execution in Faisalabad division. All those welfare schemes would be com­pleted before June 30 whose entire funds were released for their completion, she added.

25 EMPLOYEES PROMOTED

Twenty-five employees of the Municipal Corporation Faisala­bad (MCF) have been promoted in the next grades on recommen­dation of Departmental Promo­tion Committee. Addressing a letter distribution ceremony here on Saturday, Divisional Com­missioner/Administration MCF Madam Silwat Saeed said that the MCF employees were wait­ing for their promotion for the last 15 years. Now the depart­mental promotion committee recommended promotion of 25 employees in next grades includ­ing 6 employees in grade-17 as Superintendents, 14 employees in grade-16 as Head Clerks and 5 employees in grade-14 as Senior Clerks. She also distributed pro­motion letters among these em­ployees and directed them to per­form their duties honestly and dedicatedly for bringing laurel for their department by provid­ing quality service to the masses. Chief Officer MCF Muhammad Zubair Wattoo and others were also present on the occasion.