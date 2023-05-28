82pc work on schemes completed in Faisalabad, says Commissioner

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Saturday that 82 per cent work on public welfare schemes across the division had been completed so far. Chairing a meeting here, she reviewed development pace in the division and directed the departments concerned to complete all development projects within stipulated time period. She said that 646 development schemes were under execution in Faisalabad division. All those welfare schemes would be completed before June 30 whose entire funds were released for their completion, she added.
25 EMPLOYEES PROMOTED
Twenty-five employees of the Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) have been promoted in the next grades on recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee. Addressing a letter distribution ceremony here on Saturday, Divisional Commissioner/Administration MCF Madam Silwat Saeed said that the MCF employees were waiting for their promotion for the last 15 years. Now the departmental promotion committee recommended promotion of 25 employees in next grades including 6 employees in grade-17 as Superintendents, 14 employees in grade-16 as Head Clerks and 5 employees in grade-14 as Senior Clerks. She also distributed promotion letters among these employees and directed them to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly for bringing laurel for their department by providing quality service to the masses. Chief Officer MCF Muhammad Zubair Wattoo and others were also present on the occasion.