Accord signed to install 1MW solar power plant at GIKI

SWABI - The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences & Technology and the Sky Electric Limited on Saturday signed an agreement for installation of one MW Solar Power Project at GIKI Campus.
The project is being financed by National Bank of Pakistan and Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), a parent body of GIK Institute.
The agreement was signed by Sardar Aminullah, Pro-Rector, GIK Institute and Aamir Ali, Director Sky Electric. The ceremony was attended by Salim Saifullah, President SOPREST who joined the ceremony through zoom while Osman Saifullah , member Board of Governors (BoG) GIKI, Shakil Durrani, Executive Director, SOPREST, Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, GIKI and the representatives of Sky Electric also attended the ceremony.
The new solar power project is the second green initiative of GIKI as one MW solar power project had installed at the campus last year.