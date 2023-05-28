Sunday, May 28, 2023
Accord signed to install 1MW solar power plant at GIKI

Our Staff Reporter
May 28, 2023
SWABI   -    The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engi­neering Sciences & Tech­nology and the Sky Elec­tric Limited on Saturday signed an agreement for installation of one MW Solar Power Project at GIKI Campus.

The project is being fi­nanced by National Bank of Pakistan and Socie­ty for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Paki­stan (SOPREST), a par­ent body of GIK Institute.

The agreement was signed by Sardar Aminul­lah, Pro-Rector, GIK In­stitute and Aamir Ali, Di­rector Sky Electric. The ceremony was attended by Salim Saifullah, Presi­dent SOPREST who joined the ceremony through zoom while Osman Saiful­lah , member Board of Gov­ernors (BoG) GIKI, Shakil Durrani, Executive Direc­tor, SOPREST, Dr Fazal Ah­mad Khalid, Rector, GIKI and the representatives of Sky Electric also attended the ceremony.

The new solar pow­er project is the second green initiative of GIKI as one MW solar power project had installed at the campus last year.

