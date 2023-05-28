AJK PM for improvement of governance system on latest lines in State

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Saturday called for a strong and stable system for improvement of the governance system on the latest lines in the State. He was talk­ing to a delegation of Central Bar Association (CBA) Muzaffarabad which called on him under the lead­ership of its president Raja Aftab Ahmed Advocate at the federal metropolis. Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq continued that being conscious citi­zens, it was our collective responsibility to maintain a balance between rights and duties. The PM told the visiting delegates that efforts were underway to bring significant improvement in the health, tour­ism, livestock and information technology sectors. He said that in the upcoming budget, significant improvements would be made in the fields of edu­cation, health, tourism, livestock and information technology. Referring to improvement in agricul­ture, services and industry, the PM said that im­proving the productive sector was one of his gov­ernment’s priorities. Citing the changing patterns of socio-political dynamics, the PM said that there was no place for elites in people’s hearts anymore. He said that as such there was no class difference as all citizens of the state were equal. He said that it was high time that the people at the helm of affairs should understand the sentiments of the common masses. The PM said that he doesn’t believe in the protocol. “Protocol is a weapon of people who suf­fer from an inferiority complex”, he added. “The law cannot be interpreted arbitrarily according to one’s own will”, he said, adding that the arbitrary inter­pretation of laws has plagued the whole system.