Al-Shabaab strikes African Union army base in Somalia

MOGADISHU-Al-Shabaab fighters raided an African Union military base housing Ugandan troops in Somalia on Friday night, triggering a fierce gun battle.

It was not immediately known if there were any casualties in the attack, which was claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group.

A car laden with explosives was driven into the base in Bulo Marer, 120 kilometres (75 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu, leading to a gunfight, local residents and a Somali military commander told AFP. Pro-government forces backed by the AU force known as ATMIS launched an offensive last August against Al-Shabaab, which has been waging an insurgency in the fragile Horn of Africa nation for more than 15 years.

ATMIS said the Bulo Marer camp came under attack at 5 am (0200 GMT) by Al-Shabaab militants “using Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) and suicide bombers”. “Reinforcements from ATMIS’ Aviation Unit and allies managed to destroy weapons in possession of the withdrawing Al-Shabaab militants,” it said in a statement. The attack targeted Ugandan soldiers stationed in Somalia as part of ATMIS, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces spokesman Felix Kulayigye said in a statement, adding that the military was “cross checking” details.