Aqeel, Shoaib enter semis of National Games tennis event

LAHORE-Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Yousaf Khalil entered the semifinals of the men’s tennis events of the 34th National Games at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

According to information made available here, in the men’s singles quarterfinals, Wapda’s Aqeel Khan beat Army’s Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 6-1, Yousaf Khalil (PAF) beat M Talha Khan (ISB) 6-2, 6-0, Huzaifa A Rehman (Army) beat Barkatullah (KP) 6-0, 6-1, M Shoaib (PAF) beat Ahmed Nael Qureshi (ISB) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

In the men’s doubles semifinals, Huzaifa/Abdullah beat Barkatullah/Saqib 6-1, 6-2, M Shoaib/Yousaf beat Shahzad/Mudassar 6-4, 6-4.

In the women’s singles quarterfinals, Labika Iqbal (Punjab) beat Tehreem Yousaf (Sindh) 6-1, 6-0, Sara Mahboob (Wapda) beat Zainab Naqvi (PAF) 6-1, 6-3, Ushna Suhail (Wapda) beat Sheeza Sajid (PAF) 6-1, 6-3 and Amna Ali Qayyum (Army) beat Shimaz Durab Naz (HEC) 6-3, 6-3. In the women’s doubles semifinals, Mehaq/Esha beat Sheeza/Zainab 6-1, 6-3 and Sarah/Ushna beat Shimza/Rahat 6-1, 6-0.

ARMY TEAM ALL SET

FOR EARNING GOLD IN NATIONAL GAMES GOLF IN QUETTA

The Team Event of the National Games Golf at Quetta Golf Club is reaching its final stage, showcasing an exciting competition among the country’s top male and female golf players. As the National Games 2023 Golf Championship progresses towards its final round today (Sunday), Army Team, composed of M. Arsalan, Noman Ilyas, Shahzaib Jahan, and M. Shoaib, appears to be the frontrunner in the Team Event. After three rounds, Army Team has an aggregate score of 646, while the Wapda Team trails with 659. This means that going into the final round, the Army holds a thirteen-stroke lead over WAPDA.

The WAPDA Team comprises players like Salman Jehangir, Hussain Hamid, Nouman Asghar, and Danish Javed played a remarkable round of 72 on Saturday. If the WAPDA players can excel in the final eighteen holes, it will be a testament to their determination and unwavering focus.

In the individual race for top positions, the competition is intense, with Shahzaib and Salman tied at a score of 216. Nouman follows closely at 217, while Hussain Hamid and M. Arsalan are at 218. Irtiza Hussain is slightly behind at 222, with Asif Khan at 223.

In the Ladies Category, Army Team has overtaken PAF Team to claim the top position. Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz showcased their skills, enabling Army Ladies Team to surpass PAF Team. The Army Team now stands at a score of 303, while Air Force Team, consisting of Humna Amjad and Suneya Osama, is at 308. Wapda Team holds the third position with a score of 335, represented by Ana James Gill and Zaib-un-Nisa.

In the individual standings for the Ladies Category, Parkha Ijaz leads with a score of 151, followed closely by Rimsha Ijaz at 152, Humna Amjad at 153, Suneya Osama at 155, and Ania Farooq at 159. The final round of the National Games Golf will take place at the Quetta Golf Course today (Sunday).