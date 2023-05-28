Asfandyar pays tribute to martyrs of Takkar incident

PESHAWAR - Asfandyar Wali Khan, the Central President of the Awami National Party (ANP), expressed his heartfelt tribute to the brave Pashtuns who lost their lives in the historic Takkar incident on May 28, 1930. In a message issued from Bacha Khan Markaz on the eve of the 93rd anniversary of Tak­kar incident, Khan emphasized that Pashtun’s sacrifices remain a guiding light, teaching the val­ues of endurance and dedication to a cause.

He underscored the importance of unwavering resolve in upholding the truth, emphasizing that the incident continues to serve as a guiding principle for ANP workers. Remembering the martyrs of the Tak­kar incident, Khan reiterated the party’s commitment to patience and the principle of non-violence in their struggle for rights. He lamented that the sacrifices made on May 28, 1930, often go unnoticed, as the in­cident remains absent from history books. “We must not let the sacrifices of our forefathers fade away into oblivion. It is our responsibility to ensure that the Takkar incident is acknowledged and remembered as an integral part of our history,” stated Asfandyar Wali Khan. The ANP president pledged that his party would not shy away from making any sacrifice nec­essary in the pursuit of their rights, adhering to the golden principles that have guided the party for de­cades. The Takkar incident refers to a historical event that took place on May 28, 1930, in Takkar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a peaceful gathering of Pash­tun protesters was fired upon by the British colonial authorities, resulting in numerous casualties.