Avalanche kills 11 people in GB’s Astore

ISLAMABAD - In a devastating inci­dent on Friday evening, a snow avalanche swept through the Shounter top area of district As­tore in Gilgit Baltistan, resulting in the loss of at least 11 lives and leav­ing 13 others injured.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Diamer-Astore Division, Tufail Mir, confirmed the casualties and informed that a control room has been established in the district to coordinate res­cue efforts and aid in the recovery of individuals trapped under the debris.

Rescue teams swiftly mobilized to the site and are currently engaged in the challenging task of extracting people from beneath the snow.

As per the latest re­port from the Gilg­it Baltistan Disaster Management Authori­ty (GBDMA), eight bod­ies have been recovered by Rescue 1122, the dis­trict administration, and local volunteers. The search for the re­maining victims is still underway.

The injured individ­uals, described as be­ing in critical condition, have been evacuat­ed to DHQ Hospital As­tore for urgent medical treatment.

According to the GBDMA, the unfortunate incident oc­curred when a group of 25 people from the Gujjar fami­ly, accompanied by their live­stock, were en route from Kashmir to Astore and were caught in the path of the av­alanche. The Fore Command Northern Areas (FCNA) has dispatched relief items and para-medical staff via helicop­ter, but their arrival at the site has been delayed due to in­clement weather. The GBD­MA, along with the DDMA and other line agencies, has sup­plied essential relief items such as tents and food packs to assist those affected. The district administration is closely monitoring the rescue operation, and an emergen­cy has been declared at DHQ Hospital Astore, PHQ & RHQ Gilgit, and CMH Skardu. Lo­cal authorities, health depart­ments, and Rescue 1122 are actively involved in the on-site operations. Expressing pro­found sadness and condolenc­es, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minis­ter Khalid Khurshid Khan has directed the local authorities to initiate immediate rescue measures. PM express grief over loss of lives in avalanche incident in Astore Prime Min­ister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in an incident of avalanche in Shuntar Top area of Astore.