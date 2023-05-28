Balochistan CM congratulates newly-elected body of CPNE

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday congratulated the successful candidates in the Council of Pakistan Newspa­per Editors’ (CPNE) annual election. In his congratula­tory message, the Chief Min­ister expressed his happiness on the success of President-elect Irshad Arif, Secretary General Ijazul Haq, Deputy Secretary General Abid Hus­sain, Finance Secretary Gh­ulam Nabi Chandio, Senior Vice President Anwar Sajdi, Vice President Arif Baloch and Joint Secretary Munir Baloch. He said that CPNE was an important forum for the development of the news­paper industry and for solv­ing the problems faced by this important industry. The CM said that the provincial gov­ernment would give utmost importance to the newspaper industry and would provide full support for its develop­ment and the financial and other problems of the news­papers of Balochistan could be solved on a priority basis. The government understands that not only thousands of people are employed in this industry, but newspapers also play a very important role in guiding people in the right direction, he said.