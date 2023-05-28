BTTN holds webinar to commemorate 25th Anniversary of Pakistan’s successful Nuclear Tests

QUETTA - Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized a webinar on “25 Years of Pakistan Nuclear Tests: Stra­tegic Objectives and Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Technology” here Saturday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Pakistan’s successful Nuclear Tests.

According to the press release, the webinar was moderated by Associate Director Research Miss Hananah Zarrar.

While discussing the “Backdrop of Pakistan’s Nuclear Tests and its Strate­gic Objectives”, Dr. Nasir Hafeez, Direc­tor Research SVI, explained the idea of Nuclear Diplomacy and Nuclear Discourse and stated that both ideas are inter-linked. He said that nuclear diplomacy was the art of conducting nuclear strategy. While referring to the nuclear debate between India and Paki­stan, Dr Hafeez elaborated that when­ever this debate remained conceptual in nature, the very existence of these weapons was effectively preventing the war in South Asia. India claims to be a responsible nuclear state. But, it was India that introduced nuclear weapons in South Asia even though India was involved in drafting the Non-Prolifera­tion Treaty (NPT), whereas Pakistan’s stance remained that of supporting the establishment of a nuclear-free South Asia until 1998, he expressed. Dr. An­sar Parvez, Former Chairman PAEC and Advisor (Nuclear Power) National Com­mand Authority, apprised the session about both peaceful and military uses of Nuclear Technology and highlighted the different realms where peaceful Nu­clear Technology is doing wonders for the betterment of humanity, including providing clean energy, increasing crop health and productivity, and mitigating deadly diseases and illnesses with its medical applications. He emphasized on how nuclear technology was one ef­fectively working towards achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Elaborating on Emerging Technolo­gies and Integration with Nuclear Weap­ons, Air Cdre Khalid Banuri (R), Former DG ACDA told that new and emerging technologies were carrying opportuni­ties for better efficiency, but also posed challenges that were enormous and unavoidable. He further added that on the strategic level, we used to hear of whoever controlled the heartland or the rimland would rule the world. But today, whoever masters the Artificial Intelli­gence will rule the world. He highlighted the increasing demand for the states to explore and get command on the emerg­ing technologies especially AI to better stand in the contemporary competing global order. Asadullah Raisani referred to his recently conducted research find­ings that include the existence of abject poverty in the vicinity of the area where the tests were conducted. Chagai, Dal­bandin area lacks resources and quality of living. This in turn has caused the peo­ple of the locality to blame their miseries on the Nuclear Tests conducted in 1998, which include deteriorating health con­ditions and facilities in the region. Some of the genuine health concerns such as rising cases of cancerous tumors, skin diseases and respiratory problems could be linked to the tests but diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, and appendicitis which the locals suffer from, are not at all re­lated with radiation-borne diseases. The blaming culture found in the locals has its roots in economic and social frustra­tion, he elaborated. At the end of the we­binar, Head of BTTN Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R) said that despite American dip­lomatic pressures, Pakistan’s position to undertake nuclear tests in two weeks of the Indian tests, should make the nation proud of its capabilities