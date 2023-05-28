CM Mohsin directs high quality be ensured in construction works

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi visited Samanabad underpass project and Poonch House to review con­struction works and directed to further expedite pace of work on the project. He asserted that he would never tolerate sluggishness in the construction works, adding that there should not be a delay of even a single day in the completion of the project. He directed to complete the project within the stipulated deadline under any circumstances adding that this public convenience project should be completed by working day and night. He directed that high quality should be ensured in the construction works, say­ing that excellent management should be done in order to maintain traffic flow during the construction works. The CM also inspected Poonch House renovation project and directed to complete the proj­ect at the earliest. He was given a briefing about the Samanabad underpass project and Poonch House renovation project. Chief Secretary, Secretary Communica­tion & Works, Commissioner Lahore and officials concerned were present.

CM VISITS WALK AND SHOP ARENA, AKBAR CHOWK FLYOVER PROJECT

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi visited walk and shop arena at Johar Town and Akbar Chowk flyover project on Saturday to inspect different sections of the site and reviewed pace of work on the flyover project. Mohsin Naqvi witnessed Italian, American, Chi­nese, Spanish and Mughal style pavilions. He directed early auction of the walk and shop arena, adding that this state-of-the-art project should be auctioned in a trans­parent manner. He stated that walk and shop arena located at Johar Town, Khay­aban-e-Firdousi would become a matter of interest for the investors, adding that investment worth billions of rupees could an be made on this project. National and foreign companies would be contacted for making an investment. Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA while giving a briefing to the CM apprised that the walk and shop arena had been constructed on 130 kanals which was being constructed on the inter­national pattern. Business opportunities of 84 units of different sizes along with roof top restaurants were available in the arena. It was further informed that park­ing facilities of more than 500 vehicles would be made available in the walk and shop arena. Children recreation, zepline, roller coaster, amusement park and other facilities would be available in the arena.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the Akbar Chowk flyover project in Au­gust, saying that the residents of Model Town, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Town­ship, Peco Road, Canal Road, Kotlakh­pat and Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate would benefit with the completion of this project. Excellent transport facili­ties would be provided to 250,000 ve­hicles daily. Not a single tree would be allowed to cut during the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover project. Mohsin Naqvi was informed during the brief­ing that protected U-turns would also be constructed at Akbar Chowk, Model Town Link Road and Madar-e-Millat roads. Flyovers at both sides would be constructed from Jinnah Hospital up to Peco Morr. Long overdue traffic problem at both sides of College Road and Akbar Chowk would be resolved. Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Communica­tion and Works, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore and officials concerned were present.