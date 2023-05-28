Sunday, May 28, 2023
CM visits walk and shop arena, Akbar Chowk flyover project

May 28, 2023
LAHORE   -    Caretak­er Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi visit­ed walk and shop arena at Johar Town and Akbar Chowk flyover project on Saturday to inspect differ­ent sections of the site and reviewed pace of work on the flyover project. 

Mohsin Naqvi wit­nessed Italian, American, Chinese, Spanish and Mughal style pavilions. He directed early auction of the walk and shop are­na, adding that this state-of-the-art project should be auctioned in a trans­parent manner. He stat­ed that walk and shop arena located at Johar Town, Khayaban-e-Fir­dousi would become a matter of interest for the investors, adding that in­vestment worth billions of rupees could be made on this project. Nation­al and foreign companies would be contacted for making an investment. 

Commissioner La­hore/DG LDA while giv­ing a briefing to the CM apprised that the walk and shop arena had been constructed on 130 ka­nals which was being constructed on the inter­national pattern. Busi­ness opportunities of 84 units of different sizes along with roof top res­taurants were available in the arena. It was fur­ther informed that park­ing facilities of more than 500 vehicles would be made available in the walk and shop arena. 

Children recreation, zepline, roller coast­er, amusement park and other facilities would be available in the arena. 

Mohsin Naqvi direct­ed to complete the Akbar Chowk flyover project in August, saying that the residents of Model Town, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Township, PECO Road, Canal Road, Kotlakhpat and Quaid-e-Azam In­dustrial Estate would benefit with the comple­tion of this project. 

Not a single tree would be allowed to cut during the construction of Ak­bar Chowk flyover pro­ject. Mohsin Naqvi was informed during the briefing that protect­ed U-turns would also be constructed at Akbar Chowk, Model Town Link Road and Madar-e-Millat roads. Flyovers at both sides would be construct­ed from Jinnah Hospital up to PECO Morr.

