CTD arrests 12 ‘terrorists’ across Punjab

LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 12 alleged terrorists, belonging to banned outfits during operations in different ar­eas of Punjab. According to a spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 54 intelligence-based opera­tions (IBOs) in different districts of the province, detained suspects for interrogation and later ar­rested 12 along with weapons, explosives and oth­er prohibited material. Among the arrested were nine members of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, identi­fied as Adeel Arshad, Habibur Rehman, Mir Ahmed Saddam, Muzain, Haroon Tasawar, Ziaul Haq Rukti, Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Rehman and Imran Khan, two members of Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, identified as Muhammad Mudassar Naseer and Abdul Farooq, while one member belonged to ISIS, identified as Muhammad Umar, added spokesman. Explosives weighing 4,030 grams, one explosive jacket, one hand-grenade, eight detonators, 12 feet of safety fuse wire, 9.28 feet of prima card, four pistols, 20 bullets, four prohibited books, five magazines of banned organisation, 60 banned pamphlets, 67 stickers of banned organisation, three flags, two cell-phones and Rs 28,960 in cash were recovered from the alleged of terrorists, said the spokesman. The police have registered 10 cases against the arrested terrorists in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Multan and Bahawalpur and shifted them to an undisclosed location, he added.The spokesman added that 249 combing opera­tions were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 12,112 persons were checked, 40 suspects were arrested, 31 FIRs were registered and 34 recover­ies were made. He said people could call the CTD helpline 0800-11111 for sharing any information.