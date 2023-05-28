Sunday, May 28, 2023
CTD arrests suspected terrorist associated with TTP

STAFF REPORT
May 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD -The Counter Terrorism Department has arrested a suspected terrorist allegedly associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence-based raid here on Saturday. The CTD’s spokesman informed that the alleged terrorist Taj Malook alias Hafiz son of Noor Kamal Orakzai and a resident of Kohat was arrested from the road leading to the overhead bridge in the Makki Shah area. He claimed that a hand grenade, a detonator road and a clutch pin of a grenade were recovered from his possession. He was later booked in an FIR bearing the crime number 8/2023 under 34 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 6/7 of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) and 4/5 of Explosives Act (EA) on the state’s complaint.

