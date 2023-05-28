Sunday, May 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Digital challan system to be launched in Karachi 

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Karachi Traffic police department has decided to launch a digital challan system and install auto number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras on different roads. Karachi Traffic Police decided to modernise the challan system and impose penalties with the assistance of CCTV cameras on roads to curb traffic rule violations. DIG Ahmed Nawaz said in a statement that the traffic police decided to install ANPR cameras on Karachi roads. The digital challan system is already functional in Islamabad and Lahore, he said. DIG Nawaz said that ANPR cameras will be installed on 26 interchanges in the first phase. The traffic police will post challans to the houses of the traffic violators. The system will be linked to the excise department’s system, he added.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1685160759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023