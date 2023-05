In a sudden and alarming turn of events, a strong earthquake rattled the federal capital of Pakistan, Islamabad, and its neighboring regions today.

The tremors were also felt in Peshawar, Jhelum, Swat, Rawalpindi, Shangla, Diamar, Pindaddankhan, Balakot, Bajaur, Bitgram, Mansehra, Deer Bala, and Muzaffarabad, causing panic and sending shockwaves throughout northern Pakistan.