PESHAWAR - The Vice Presi­dent of the Sarhad Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ejaz Afridi has been appointed as act­ing president of the cham­ber, after the resignation of its president Muham­mad Ishaq from his of­fice. Ejaz took the charge as Acting President of the SCCI and started perform­ing duties and activities at the chamber, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.