Ex-MPA Malik Khurram too shuns PTI amid ongoing exodus

Another PTI leader on Sunday decided to quit the Imran Khan-led party as the exodus continues following the May 9 mayhem, with Malik Khurram Ali Khan saying that Pakistan and the national institutions were the most important things to him.

Malik – a former member of Punjab Assembly – said he could no longer remain associated with the PTI and that he made the decision after consulting all of his friends.

Noting that those, who advised Imran, have already left the party, the former lawmaker said he had never spoken against the institutions. He said the first thing needed to do politics was making Pakistan strong and added that they could not damage the honour of institutions for their personal politics.

Malik is the latest addition to the leaders and parliamentarians of PTI leaving the party or even shunning politics altogether after the violent protests earlier this month.