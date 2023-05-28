Fazl deprats for London on 2 weeks visit

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat ullema-e-Islam chief (F) Molana Fazal ur Rehman has deprated for London on 2 weeks visit mainly for meeting and consultations with PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif on prevailing political situation in Pakistan. Informed sources told this scribe that Molana Fazal ur Rehman will also meet his party workers in different British cities. Sources said being PDM chief’s meeting with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is extraordinarily important. Both leaders will discuss prevailing political situa­tion in Pakistan and would also discuss the possi­bility of October 2023 elections and the formation of the caretaker government. The Supreme Court role in the prevailing political situation will also be discussed. It may be recalled that being the PDM chief Molana Fazal ur Rehman was highly critical of the decision of the supreme Court to release Imran Khan. Molana Fazal ur Rehman during his stay in London is also expected to talk to media.