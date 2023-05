SARGODHA - The Price Control Mag­istrate and Assistant Di­rector Agriculture Aslam Khan launched a compre­hensive crackdown on ar­tificial shortage creators and profiteers of fertiliz­ers on Saturday and im­posed Rs 15,000 fine on several fertilizer dealers in different bazaars of Sar­godha city. Aslam Khan said the crackdown would continue in future also.