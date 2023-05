Former Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Karachi Dr. Semi Jamali passed away in a private hospital in Karachi after protected illness. She was 61.

She was suffering from Cancer and was hospitalized for last many days.

She was recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her exceptional services in the field of medicine.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have expressed deep sorrow over her demise and extended condolence to her family.