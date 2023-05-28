Sunday, May 28, 2023
Former SAPM Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan, others quit PTI
Web Desk
5:01 PM | May 28, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistani during Imran Khan’s tenure, Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan, has announced to quit party.

In a statement, Hasan said that May 9 violent protests have “shaken the nation”, and hoped that the public would soon emerge stronger from this crisis.

He also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and vowed to keep working for overseas Pakistanis.

Moreover, another former PTI MPA Malik Khurram Ali bid farewell to the PTI following the incidents of May 9.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he condemned the violent protests of May 9 and announced leaving the PTI, saying it was not the same party anymore that he had joined.

However, Malik said he will continue to remain engaged in politics in his constituency.

Yesterday, former Punjab home minister Col Hashim Dogar and other former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers announced leaving the party over May 9 violence, wherein military installations including Corps Commander House came under attack.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former Punjab minister had said that it was difficult for him and his friends to go along with ‘PTI’s narrative’ as “we have decided to party our ways with the party”.

