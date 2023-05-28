Sunday, May 28, 2023
GBDMA issues detail report on Shounter incident

May 28, 2023
GILGIT    -   The Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) has issued a detailed report on the Shounter incident. 

According to the report, the avalanche incident took place on Saturday at 4am. The people of Bakarwal tribe who were hit by the avalanche were coming from Kashmir towards As­tor. Eleven people were killed and 13 were injured in the in­cident. According to the report, out of the injured persons, 12 are in critical condition. The injured persons have been shifted to District Quarter Hospital Astor for treatment. 

Emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Gilgit, As­tor and Skardu.

