Gold price increases by Rs450 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 450 and was sold at Rs 236,200 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 235,750 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 385 to Rs 202,503 from Rs 202,118, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 185,628 from Rs 185,274. The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2900 and Rs 2486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $1946 against its sale at $1952, the association reported.