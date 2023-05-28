Sunday, May 28, 2023
Govt plans to summon a special NA session next week

Staff Reporter
May 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -    The govern­ment is planning to summon a special na­tional assembly session to introduce the finance bill/ federal budget in the next week. The bud­get session will con­tinue for more than two weeks till the passage of the bill after conducting debate on it. The gov­ernment has reportedly planned some ‘popular measures’ for the peo­ple of the country. The government has only one chance in the shape of the federal budget to provide some relief to masses disturbed from the current economic situation, which could be helpful for next polls.

