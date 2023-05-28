Hamza Shehbaz credits PML-N for making Pakistan's defense invincible

In a statement issued on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Hamza Shehbaz highlighted the significant role played by his party in bolstering Pakistan's defense capabilities, making it invincible.

The statement was released on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer (May 28), a day commemorating Pakistan's nuclear tests.

Hamza Shehbaz highlighted that May 28 holds great importance not only for Pakistan but also for the entire Muslim Ummah. He praised PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif for his unwavering commitment to national interests, as he took the courageous step of approving nuclear tests, thereby transforming Pakistan into a nuclear power.

This decision by Nawaz Sharif, according to Hamza Shehbaz, symbolizes national security, defense, and honour.

Asserting unity among PML-N members, Hamza Shehbaz expressed their unwavering dedication to national defense, development, and prosperity.

He vowed that no obstacle would hinder their progress towards achieving these goals. Moreover, he stressed his readiness to make any necessary sacrifices to safeguard Pakistan's geographical and ideological boundaries.