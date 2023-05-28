Sunday, May 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hamza Shehbaz credits PML-N for making Pakistan's defense invincible

Hamza Shehbaz credits PML-N for making Pakistan's defense invincible
Web Desk
6:47 PM | May 28, 2023
National

In a statement issued on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Hamza Shehbaz highlighted the significant role played by his party in bolstering Pakistan's defense capabilities, making it invincible.

The statement was released on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer (May 28), a day commemorating Pakistan's nuclear tests.

Hamza Shehbaz highlighted that May 28 holds great importance not only for Pakistan but also for the entire Muslim Ummah. He praised PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif for his unwavering commitment to national interests, as he took the courageous step of approving nuclear tests, thereby transforming Pakistan into a nuclear power.

This decision by Nawaz Sharif, according to Hamza Shehbaz, symbolizes national security, defense, and honour.

Asserting unity among PML-N members, Hamza Shehbaz expressed their unwavering dedication to national defense, development, and prosperity.

6 booked for stealing oil from pipeline

He vowed that no obstacle would hinder their progress towards achieving these goals. Moreover, he stressed his readiness to make any necessary sacrifices to safeguard Pakistan's geographical and ideological boundaries.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1685246418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023