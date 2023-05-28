Health screening camp for PSCA employees

LAHORE - On the directions of Inspec­tor General of Police (IGP) Punjab, a four-day health screening camp was or­ganised for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority employees. According to the PSCA, hep­atitis A, B and C, TB, blood pressure, sugar and other necessary tests of the of­ficers were conducted in the health screening camp. After the tests, treatment process would start. The Health Department would provide a report of diseases diagnosed through health screening. Managing Direc­tor PSCA Kamran Khan said that an effective mecha­nism has been created for screening and treatment of Safe Cities employees with the support of the Health Department. The PSCA employee screening and diagnosed diseases data would be provided to police department,he added.