Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, wind-dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in central/southern Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit eleven, Murree twelve and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla, while hot and dry weather in Jammu, Leh, Pulwama and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla ten degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh two, Anantnag and Shopian nine degree centigrade.