Sunday, May 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Illegal profiteering, hoarding not to be tolerated, says ADCR

Agencies
May 28, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH    -    Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Imran Shams, said that illegal profiteering, hoard­ing and adulteration would not be tolerated.

ADCR expressed these views while presiding over price control committee meeting in which traders’ organisation, keryana association rep­resentatives and other officials were present. He further said that the prices of commodities were fixed with the consultation of concerned stake­holders and ordered to ensure the sale of these at fixed prices in the bazaars. He urged the shop­keepers to avoid illegal profiteering and hoard­ing. The price control magistrates were conduct­ing raids in districts Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu for inspection of prices. They were not only im­posing heavy fines over violation besides arrest the shopkeepers along with sealing shops, Imran Shams added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1685160759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023