Illegal profiteering, hoarding not to be tolerated, says ADCR

MUZAFFARGARH - Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Imran Shams, said that illegal profiteering, hoard­ing and adulteration would not be tolerated.

ADCR expressed these views while presiding over price control committee meeting in which traders’ organisation, keryana association rep­resentatives and other officials were present. He further said that the prices of commodities were fixed with the consultation of concerned stake­holders and ordered to ensure the sale of these at fixed prices in the bazaars. He urged the shop­keepers to avoid illegal profiteering and hoard­ing. The price control magistrates were conduct­ing raids in districts Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu for inspection of prices. They were not only im­posing heavy fines over violation besides arrest the shopkeepers along with sealing shops, Imran Shams added.