Imran names team for talks with govt as PTI loses more wickets

Imran Ismail, Ali Haider Zaidi latest PTI leader to jump ship n Imran Khan says Qureshi will run party if he is disqualified n Jahangir Tareen intensifies contacts with PTI leaders to launch new version of party.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI - Many more leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday announced to part ways with the party.
In separate news conferences, former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi, former MPA Hashim Dogar, former MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz announced to quit the party following the May 9 vandalism and violent protests across the country.
The development comes as PTI formed a negotiation committee for talks with the government after the approval of party chairman Imran Khan on Saturday. The party said the seven-member team will decide the plan of action with the government regarding the elections.
The committee comprises party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Murad Saeed and Aon Abbas Buppi.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan also said that PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi would lead the party in case of his disqualification by a court. “If I am disqualified, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will run the party,” Khan said Saturday in a meeting with journalists and lawyers at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.
Other PTI leaders who announced to leave party include Taimur Bhatti and Chaudhry Ikhlaq. They said our army is our pride and the entire nation stands by Pakistan’s armed forces. Meanwhile, PTI leaders Dr Akhtar Malik and Mian Tariq Abdullah have also announced quitting PTI and strongly condemned the violent incidents on 9th May. Addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, they said May 9 will always be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan. Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has announced the resignation from all slots of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and said goodbye to politics here on Saturday.
Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), Ismail said that he also resigned from the positions of PTI’s Additional Secretary General and member of the core committee.
“I am not sure whether I shall continue politics or not”.
The former Governor and PTI’s stalwart said that he was among those four people, who made Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and was among founding members. ‘We spent 27 to 28 years in political struggle,’ he said adding that they saw ups and downs during the political career.
He said that PTI had dreamt of a developed and prosperous Pakistan but a tragedy emerged on May 09, and attacks were carried out on GHQ, Corps Commander House and an army jet.
While condemning the May 09 incident, Imran Ismail said that it had yet to be ascertained, who attacked the installations and an inquiry into the attacks be initiated to bring the culprits to book. He said, ‘Our hearts go to our martyrs.’ The former Governor said that he had a deep relation with Pakistan Army.
Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Nawaz along with his like-minded on Saturday announced parting ways from Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and denounced incidents of 9th May. In a jam-packed press conference, Raja Khurram Nawas announced to quit politics and demanded fair investigations of the incidents and punishment in accordance with the law of land to those who were involved in attacks. Raja Khurram Nawaz presented a tribute to martyrs of the Pakistan Army and said that Pak Army’s sacrifices for the country are unmatchable.
He vowed to continue to serve the people of his constituency but not from the platform of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
In another press conference former provincial interior minister from Punjab and PTI’s stalwart Hashim Dogar, former provincial minister for sports, Rai Taimoor Bhatti, former MPA Mamoon Tarar, Ikhlaq Ahmad along with colleagues also announced to part ways with Imran Khan and his party and announced to resign from all positions in the party.
In the marathon race to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Tariq Abdullah and Fakhar Zaman along with allies Saturday announced to leave the PTI.
Addressing a press conference here, the PTI leaders strongly condemned the incidents of May 9 which occurred after the arrest of former Prime Minister (PM) and chairman of PTI Imran Khan. “We are parting ways with the party in protest of the vandalism across the country and nobody is pressuring us to quit from the PTI,” they added.
They said, “ May 9 is the black day in the history of the country and these types of incidents shall not be accepted at any cost.” “The tussle among the national institutions must be stopped, the PTI leaders added.
“Responsibles of May 9 riots shall be identified and punished according to the law,” they added. Meanwhile, Senior PTI forward group leader Jahangir Khan Tareen made fresh contacts with those leaders who have just resigned from PTI to offer them to join the JKT group of PTI. Informed sources told The Nation that Jahangir Khan Tareen himself made contacts on phone with over 100 political leaders including former central and provincial leadership PTI. Jahangir Tareen also made contact with Fawad Chaudhary and Firdous Ashiq Awan who have recently resigned. Both also served as information Ministers in PTI government. In KP Former defence minister Pervaiz Khatak was also approached by Jahangir Khan Tareen on phone during which both discussed en masse resignations by PTI leaders. Both Pervaiz Khatak and Jahangir Khan Tareen are friends.
Both Jahangir Khan Tareen and Pervaiz Khatak have spoken to each other on telephone number of times in the last week. Jahangir Khan Tareen is holding consultations with his faction of the party leaders on forming of the new version of PTI.
Jahangir Khan Tareen, according to sources is waiting for more PTI leaders to resign from the party and contact him. Once the main stream leadership of PTI completely resigns from the party then JKT will formally announced the launching of new Version of PTI in Lahore. JKT also enjoys support from the powerful elements.