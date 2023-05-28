Intercepted calls reveal PTI planned rape drama to defame policemen: Sana

FAISALABAD - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah on Saturday claimed that the intelligence agencies successfully thwarted a rape plan by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to defame security and law enforcement agencies.
“They had planned a very cheap and heinous drama to target police and law enforcement agencies by levelling allegations of rape in custody. “It was planned for tonight. The phones calls intercepted by intelligence agencies revealed this conspiracy.” Rana Sanaullah claimed that the intelligence agencies had intercepted a telephonic conversation between some PTI leaders “planning to stage police raid to kill the party leader and rape of one of the female workers” at the residence of one of its own leaders to defame the state institutions in the international media. “The plan involved killing of the PTI leader so that the dead body and actual rape could be used to defame the state institutions on the international media. Those involved in the conversation are being monitored and the evil plan has been foiled,” said the minister while addressing an urgent press conference after Saturday midnight.