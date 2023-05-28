Intercepted calls reveal PTI planned rape drama to defame policemen: Sana

FAISALABAD - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah on Saturday claimed that the intelligence agencies successfully thwarted a rape plan by Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) party to de­fame security and law enforcement agencies.

“They had planned a very cheap and heinous drama to target police and law enforcement agencies by levelling al­legations of rape in cus­tody. “It was planned for tonight. The phones calls intercepted by intelli­gence agencies revealed this conspiracy.” Rana Sanaullah claimed that the intelligence agencies had intercept­ed a telephonic conversa­tion between some PTI lead­ers “planning to stage police raid to kill the party leader and rape of one of the female workers” at the residence of one of its own leaders to de­fame the state institutions in the international media. “The plan involved killing of the PTI leader so that the dead body and actual rape could be used to defame the state institutions on the interna­tional media. Those involved in the conversation are being monitored and the evil plan has been foiled,” said the minister while addressing an urgent press conference af­ter Saturday midnight.