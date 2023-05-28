Key US senator expresses concern over human rights situation in Pakistan

WASHINGTON - As Pakistan’s government continues crackdown against vandals involved in May 9 mayhem, law­makers in United States voice concerns regarding the state of human rights in the country. One of the influential American legislators Senate Foreign Rela­tions Committee Chair Senator Bob Menendez is also among those who have expressed apprehension over the arrests and trial of May 9 attackers in the coun­try, as its grapples with an intense political crisis. The senator has voiced concerns regarding the treatment meted out to leaders, workers and supporters of the PTI after their arrests in the wake of the May 9 van­dalism. In a meeting with Pakistani-American doctor Asif Mahmood, who was also a Democratic candidate for Congress, Senator Menendez said that the US doesn’t want turmoil but stability. The senator said he is deeply concerned about innocent Pakistani-Americans detained in Pakistan and will continue to advocate for the respect of human rights in the country. During this meeting in California, Dr Mah­mood told Senator Menendez that Pakistan is facing a democratic and human rights crisis. He also de­manded US intervention in the situation. PTI USA Of­ficial Twitter shared a video of the senator speaking with Dr Mahmood during which he said: “We look for stability, not turmoil and that means respecting hu­man rights and the rule of law.” Meanwhile, PTI lead­ers in the US also held meetings with other American senators. The party’s US leaders Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan met with Senator John Cornyn in Dallas, Texas.