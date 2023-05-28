Khuhro calls for simultaneous general elections  

HYDERABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has urged for the general elections for the National and provincial assemblies to be held on the same day. During a media interaction at PPP Hyderabad’s President Sagheer Qureshi’s residence, Khuhro emphasized that the assemblies are set to complete their five-year term on August 12, and he proposed conducting the elections within 60 days thereafter. Khuhro expressed his disappointment with Imran Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that he was saddened by Khan’s lack of political acumen and his perceived rudeness.