KP govt urged to keep girls’ education among top prioritiesand

PESHAWAR - A pre-budget seminar on girls’ education has laid stress on Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government to keep the education sec­tor among its top prior­ities in preparation of plans for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24.

The seminar was or­ganised by Blue Veins, a non-governmental or­ganisation, in collabora­tion with Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) and Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Child Protec­tion and Welfare Com­mission.

The objective of the seminar was to en­gage all governmental and non-governmental stakeholders to expand their agendas for girls’ education and gather in­puts and demands re­garding education fi­nancing priorities.

“The recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa province of Pakistan have had a significant im­pact on public sectors in­cluding education while the socio-economic and political crises have ex­acerbated the problems and caused widespread challenges to many ar­eas with an addition­al burden on education,” observed Amina Durra­ni, Director Programme KPCSW.

In her welcome ad­dress Amina Durrani said the state of girls’ ed­ucation in KP is dismal as out of 4.7 million out-of-school children in the province around 66 per cent are girls.

Around 23 per cent of girls cannot reach the level of 10 grade (Metric) due to different reasons including lack of schools in their respective are­as, lack of basic facilities in schools and early mar­riages etc, Amina added.

We cannot achieve Sus­tainable Development Goals (SDGs) unless we cover important sectors of education, especially girls’ education, Amina opined.

Programme Manager Blue Veins, Qamar Na­seem said early mar­riages are a big hurdle for girls to become prop­erly educated. He sug­gested for adoption of a Public-Private model adopted in Sindh prov­ince for providing op­portunities to maximum number of girls in getting education.

Speaking on the occa­sion, Sher Azam Khan, Chief Planning Officer El­ementary and Secondary Education KP, apprised the participants that the provincial government is giving due consideration to girls’ education and for the last four years all new schools have been established with a ra­tio of 30:70, 30 per cent boys and 70 per cent girls schools.

In KP, he continued, there are around 34780 schools out of which 20447 are for girls and 14333 for boys.

In last year’s fiscal budget, the developmen­tal budget for the educa­tion sector was around Rs227.1 billion, 17 per cent of the total budget of Rs1332 billion, Sher Azan told the partici­pants.

Shahab Uallah, Senior Planning Officer E&SE KP, observed that gender parity is a challenging task in education sector, but despite all difficul­ties, the department is fully focusing on the pro­motion of female educa­tion.

In the Annual Develop­ment Programme (ADP) 110 schemes are ongo­ing for provision of 5424 facilities with a distribu­tion of 3797 for girl’s ed­ucation institutes and 1627 for boys, he added.

The Education Depart­ment has set up girls’ community schools in rural areas of all the dis­tricts with focus on ar­eas which lack facili­ties of government girls’ schools. Similarly, 209 Literacy for All centres have been established which are functional since 2018.

The Education Depart­ment has also chalked out a scheme of Rs3.7 billion for providing sti­pends to girls in merged areas from six to twelve years of age.

Noor Alam Khan, Sen­ior Planning Officer, in­formed the participants of the pre-budget sem­inar that the education department has planned a mega scheme of bring­ing around three million out-of-school children back to school.

The programme’s es­timated cost is calculat­ed at around Rs94 billion and will be presented in an inter-provincial meet­ing of education depart­ments to be held in Islam­abad in the near future.