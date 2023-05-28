KP Secy education to launch cleanliness drive in schools

PESHAWAR - Secretary Education Mohtasim Billah Shah, is gearing up to kick-start a drive, to improve cleanliness and promote hygiene conditions across 34,000 schools in the province.

The campaign has garnered significant support from administrative officers, hundreds of teachers, and staff members from the education department who will participate in the drive, an official statement on Saturday said.

The statement added that schools and institutions hold a prestigious status similar to our homes, demanding unwavering attention to cleanliness, tidiness, and aesthetic appeal.

Additionally, a stern warning was issued, cautioning any teaching faculty or staff member affiliated with the Department of Education against spreading false or derogatory posts on social media regarding this noble cause. Legal consequences were indicated for those found violating this directive.

Instead, all teachers and staff members were encouraged to actively support and contribute to the campaign by organising various events and activities that promote cleanliness and hygiene.

The statement emphasised that this initiative not only underscores the importance of cleanliness in educational settings but also reflects the unwavering dedication of the education department to fostering an environment conducive to learning.

The upcoming cleanliness drive is expected to have a far-reaching impact, instilling a sense of responsibility and hygiene among students, teachers, and staff members alike, ultimately contributing to the overall betterment of the educational system.