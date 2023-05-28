Lahore Qalandars rout PCB XI in Takbeer Day Exhibition T10 Match  

Lahore Qalandars outclassed PCB XI by ten wickets in the Takbeer Day Exhibition T10 Match played at the state-of-the-art Narowal Sports Complex on Sunday.

The exhibition cricket match has been arranged to mark the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer on 28th May. This was also be the inaugural match at the Narowal Sports Complex, which was telecast live on PTV Sports. Haris Rauf led the Lahore Qalandars while Kamran Akmal captained the PCB XI.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) XI, batting first, posted 120 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs. Asif Ali batted well for the PCB XI by hammering 62 runs off 22 balls while Kamran Akmal struck 19 and Ali Imran 16 runs. Hunain bagged two wickets while Tayyab and Haris got one wicket each for Lahore Qalandars.

In reply, Lahore Qalandars reached home quite comfortably as they chased the target without any loss in just 7.5 overs. Fakhar Zaman emerged as hero of the match with unbeaten 68 off 23 balls while Tahir Baig also played a remarkable unbeaten knock of 51 runs off 23 balls.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, said: "Today is a historic day. Pakistan carried out nuclear explosions on May 28 and on this day (May 28, 2023), we also made a revolutionary step towards sports in order to facilitate our youth at this Narowal Sports City, where they will prepare well to represent Pakistan in the Olympics, Asian Games and other international events and raise Pakistani flag after finishing on the podiums.”

About Narowal Sports City project, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal said: “When Narowal Sports City Complex is completely ready, as many as 14 sports facilities will be available in it. Sports clinics and camps will be organized here throughout the year. The young talent of Pakistan will be brought and trained here, who, in return, will work hard and win international glories for Pakistan.”

Ahsan Iqbal also thanked Chief Executive Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana for sending the PSL champions for the inaugural cricket match at Narowal Sports Complex. “The contributions of Lahore Qalandars for national cricket are commendable as they have provided the national team a good number of super stars, who are shinning across the world and earning good name and fame for the country,” said the Federal Minister.

Sharing his views, Atif Rana said: “Our aim is to provide Pakistan cricket very talented players. We worked really hard on hunting and grooming fresh talent and transformed them into professional cricketers and thanks to Allah Almighty, Lahore Qalandars’ players are now shinning bright everywhere in the world.”