LBs should be ready to deal with rains: Minister

LAHORE: - Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has directed the chief officers of the local bodies to remain alert in view of the province wide heavy rain forecast by the Met office which is expected to start from today and to keep active the district emergency response centers round the clock, in coordination with the district administration concerned. The minister directed that special arrangements should be made for protecting dialipiadated and dangerous buildings besides ensuring safety measures around the ongoing development projects to avoid accidents in the wake of rains. The minister further directed to make use of all necessary resources to ensure safety of life and property of citizens in any emergency situation. Accordingly to the Meteorology department, there is a possibility of wind as well as thunder and hailstorm in many places across the province. Ibrahim Murad said that the local bodies should take precautionary measures and complete all necessary arrangements to immediately deal with any emergency situation.For unhindered flow of rainwater, the minister directed to start cleaning and dedilting of drains. Dewatering sets should be kept operational to drain rainwater from the low lying areas. All machinery and other equipment required to deal with the emergency situation should be functional, he said, The minister said that a report to this effect should be sent to the Local Government Department after completing all the necessary arrangements for monsoon.