LBs should be ready to deal with rains: Minister

LAHORE: - Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has directed the chief officers of the local bodies to remain alert in view of the province wide heavy rain forecast by the Met of­fice which is expected to start from today and to keep active the district emergency response centers round the clock, in coordi­nation with the district administration concerned. The minister directed that special arrangements should be made for protect­ing dialipiadated and dangerous buildings besides ensuring safety measures around the ongoing development projects to avoid accidents in the wake of rains. The minister further di­rected to make use of all necessary resources to ensure safety of life and property of citizens in any emergency situation. Ac­cordingly to the Meteorology department, there is a possibil­ity of wind as well as thunder and hailstorm in many places across the province. Ibrahim Murad said that the local bodies should take precautionary measures and complete all necessary arrangements to immediately deal with any emergency situa­tion.For unhindered flow of rainwater, the minister directed to start cleaning and dedilting of drains. Dewatering sets should be kept operational to drain rainwater from the low lying areas. All machinery and other equipment required to deal with the emergency situation should be functional, he said, The minis­ter said that a report to this effect should be sent to the Local Government Department after completing all the necessary ar­rangements for monsoon.