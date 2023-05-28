Long-term policies indispensable to get out of difficult economic situations: President ICCI

ISLAMABAD-President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that the budget 2023-24 is very important in the current economic situation, the government should focus on the formulation of long-term and sustainable policies instead of short-term ones.

The business community is the biggest stakeholder in Pakistan’s economy, said a press release issued here. The proposals of the country’s Chamber of Commerce and FPCCI should be given ample space in the budget.

He expressed these views in a meeting with President Lahore Chamber of Commerce Kashif Anwar, who visited the Islamabad Chamber along with his delegation.

The cooperation between the two chambers, Budget 2023-24, the current economic situation of the country and the problems of the business community were discussed in the meeting. It was emphasized that the government should include the suggestions of the business community in the budget. In difficult economic conditions, policies should be formulated by taking the business community into confidence.

President ICCI said on this occasion that the business community is facing many difficulties in the current situation.

Cities like Islamabad and Lahore should be given a prominent place in the formulation of economic policies.

He said that the government should clarify the situation regarding the IMF program.

Speaking on this occasion, President Lahore Chamber Kashif Anwar said that Islamabad Chamber has a prominent role in the country’s business community.

Lahore and Islamabad Chambers should take advantage of opportunities to cooperate on various issues.

He said that in the current economic situation, the business community needs to move forward with greater unity and solidarity.

President Lahore Chamber appreciated the activities of the Islamabad Chamber and its services for the business community of the capital.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari presented the shield to Lahore Chamber of Commerce President Kashif Anwar on the occasion.