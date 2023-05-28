Sunday, May 28, 2023
Man dies in road accident

Agencies
May 28, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BUREWALA    -   A man was crushed to death by a speeding trailer at General bus stand here Saturday. According to po­lice sources, a cashier of a private bank namely Mu­hammad Rizwan Gujjar resident of village 323/EB was returning home on mo­torcycle when he fell down on the road as a result of the collision with a car parked on the road near general bus stand. In the meantime, a speeding trailer crushed him under its wheels. Po­lice concerned have taken the trailer into custody and started the investigations into the incident while the driver managed to escape from the scene.

