Man dies in road accident

BUREWALA - A man was crushed to death by a speeding trailer at General bus stand here Saturday. According to po­lice sources, a cashier of a private bank namely Mu­hammad Rizwan Gujjar resident of village 323/EB was returning home on mo­torcycle when he fell down on the road as a result of the collision with a car parked on the road near general bus stand. In the meantime, a speeding trailer crushed him under its wheels. Po­lice concerned have taken the trailer into custody and started the investigations into the incident while the driver managed to escape from the scene.