May 9 riots expose PTI’s negative agenda: Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heri­tage Engr Amir Muqam here on Satur­day said that May 9 riots had exposed the negative agenda of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said, “PTI government has de­prived the people of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) of development during its nine-year rule and failed to deliver on all fronts.”

Addressing a public gathering here, Engr Amir Muqam said that gas pro­jects started by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government during 2013-18 in Swat, were halted by the PTI’s government which resulted in the suffering of people.

Engr Amir Muqam said the develop­ment process in KP was badly affect­ed during nine years of the rule of PTI while the entire Malakand division in­cluding Swat was also deprived of eco­nomic progress and people welfare programmes.

Amir Muqam said that attacks on civil, and government buildings and defence installations on May 9-10 exposed barbaric mindsets of the at­tackers.

He said destruction to public, govern­ment and defence installations caused by May 9-10 vandalism was beyond imagination and culprits could not es­cape from the clutches of law.

Engr Amir Muqam claimed that a horde of the so-called champions of “change” did so much colossal dam­age to public and private properties on May 9-10 that enemy could not do dur­ing the country’s 75 years of history.

The PM’s adviser said, “PML-N’s agenda is to serve the masses. The party would work day and night to address the old and core issues of the people of KP.”

He said that development of halted gas projects was restarted in Swat and would be completed within the stipu­lated time frame.

Muqam inaugurates SNGPL supply network for different villages

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Po­litical, Public Affairs and National Her­itage, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday inaugurated Sui Northern Gas Pipe­lines Limited (SNGPL) supply network for different villages of the Swat dis­trict.

The gas network was inaugurated for different villages including Koka­ri, Mashoki, Mera Gari, Shangu Ganori, Garasa in Swat.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Muqam said that PML-N has made the country’s defence impregnable after conducting successful nuclear explo­sions at Chagi Balochistan on May 28, 1998.

Engr Amir Muqam said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had overlooked internation­al pressure and made Pakistan atom­ic power.

He said Pakistan is the first Muslim country in the world that achieved the status of nuclear power.

Muqam said attacks on government and military installations on May 9 ex­posed the negative policies of PTI.

Muqam claimed that Imran Niazi’s corrupt practices were exposed before the masses which was evident from foreign funding, Tosha Khana and Al Qadar Trust cases.