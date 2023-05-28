Minister for taking effective steps to address environmental concerns

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tan­veer and a delegation of tanners from Deen Garh Kasur discussed ways and means on Saturday to solve problems of tanneries. During the meeting held here in the committee room of Environmental Pro­tection Department here, the delegation provided updates on the lat­est water treatment systems in the industry and highlighted the cur­rent challenges being faced by them. The provincial minister emphasised the impor­tance of developing a comprehensive plan for treating waste water of tanneries, prom­ising that the Environmental Protection De­partment would offer technical assistance in this regard. He also stressed the need for taking effective measures to address en­vironmental concerns in compliance with the court orders. He reiterated that it was the collective responsibility of everyone to ensure a pollution-free environment for future generations. He advised tanners to adhere to the guidelines, provided by the EPD for waste water treatment and environmental pollution control. SM Tanveer promised to oversee repair work of the road leading to Technical Education and Vocational Training Author­ity (TEVTA) Kasur. He said the interim government was committed to infrastructure improvement. The tanners’ delegation comprised Mian Shan Elahi, Haji Maqsood Ahmad, Mian Yousaf Saqlain, Fazal Rahman Sheikh, Mian Ali Arshad, and others. EPD Secretary Dr Sajid Mahmood Chohan, director general and other official concerned were also present.