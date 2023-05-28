Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH - A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a collision between a motorcycle and a trailer near Nala Sardar area of Kot Addu on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a motorcyclist was on the way to home from market when a speeding trailer collided with the mo­torcycle near Nala Sardar. Resultantly, the motorcyclist sustained serious in­juries and died on the spot. Rescue of­ficials reached the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospi­tal (DHQ), however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident by taking the trailer into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene. The identifica­tion process of the deceased was being made, police sources said.