Sunday, May 28, 2023
Navy, ANF seize narcotics in joint operation

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday seized a huge quantity of narcotics in Counter Narcotics Operation.

Pakistan Navy troops and ANF personnel in a joint Intelligence Based Counter Narcotics Operation in the North Arabian Sea seized approximately 4,020 Kgs of narcotics (Hashish) worth approximately US $ 65.148 Million in the international market, a Pakistan Navy news release said. The successful counter-narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy reaffirms Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deny illegal activities at sea as well as along the coast.

