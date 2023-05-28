No talks with ‘terrorists who set country on fire’: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Saturday lashed out at Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial for staying the proceedings of a high-powered judicial commission formed by the government to probe audio leaks.
“The person sitting on the highest seat of justice is using his position to avoid accountability. If you [CJP Bandial] and your mother-in-law are clean, shouldn’t you face the law? Or, being the chief justice, the law does not apply to you?” the PML-N leader wrote on her official Twitter handle. She further said that the CJP “deserved to be punished for making a mockery of the law and judiciary to save his family”.
He also said the CJP’s move to bar the commission from working is “proof and admission of his guilt”.
On Friday, a five-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed suspended the federal government’s notification to constitute the commission to probe audio leaks involving judges.
“In the circumstances, till the next date of hearing, the operation of the impugned notification No.SRO.596(I)/2023 dated 19.05.2023 issued by the Federal Government is suspended as is the order dated 22.05.2023 made by the Commission and in consequence thereof proceedings of the Commission are stayed,” it stated.
Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said no talks will be held with “the group of terrorists and saboteurs who burn the memorials of martyrs and set the country on fire.” He was apparently referring to May 9 rioters who he deemed terrorists. Nawaz added discussions are only held with politicians.