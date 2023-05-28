No talks with ‘terrorists who set country on fire’: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Saturday lashed out at Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial for staying the proceedings of a high-powered judi­cial commission formed by the gov­ernment to probe audio leaks.

“The person sitting on the high­est seat of justice is using his posi­tion to avoid accountability. If you [CJP Bandial] and your mother-in-law are clean, shouldn’t you face the law? Or, being the chief justice, the law does not apply to you?” the PML-N leader wrote on her official Twitter handle. She further said that the CJP “deserved to be punished for making a mockery of the law and ju­diciary to save his family”.

He also said the CJP’s move to bar the commission from working is “proof and admission of his guilt”.

On Friday, a five-member Su­preme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and com­prising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Wa­heed suspended the federal govern­ment’s notification to constitute the commission to probe audio leaks in­volving judges.

“In the circumstances, till the next date of hearing, the oper­ation of the impugned notifica­tion No.SRO.596(I)/2023 dated 19.05.2023 issued by the Federal Government is suspended as is the order dated 22.05.2023 made by the Commission and in consequence thereof proceedings of the Commis­sion are stayed,” it stated.

Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said no talks will be held with “the group of terrorists and saboteurs who burn the memo­rials of martyrs and set the country on fire.” He was apparently referring to May 9 rioters who he deemed ter­rorists. Nawaz added discussions are only held with politicians.